UBS Group Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.