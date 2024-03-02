UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $6.50

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $981.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,453 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

