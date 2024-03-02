UBS Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $526.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $480.00 to $526.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.24 and a 200-day moving average of $392.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

