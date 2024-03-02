UBS Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,425.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,031.72 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,038.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,712.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,620.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.