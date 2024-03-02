UBS Group Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

