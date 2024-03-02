U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.48.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
