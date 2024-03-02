U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

