Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.85 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

