Truist Financial Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

IAS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

