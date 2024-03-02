Truist Financial Trims Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Target Price to $11.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EB

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.