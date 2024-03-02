Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.64 on Friday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

