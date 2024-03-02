Truist Financial Raises PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $58.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,590.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 684,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

