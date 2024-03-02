Truist Financial Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 459.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $8,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

