Truist Financial Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

