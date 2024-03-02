Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.56. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -293.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,372.55%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.