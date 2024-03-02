TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.15.
A number of analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.81.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
