Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
