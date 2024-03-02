Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

