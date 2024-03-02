TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Trading Down 9.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 26,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 211,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

TriMas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

