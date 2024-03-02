Trexquant Investment LP Sells 55,983 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

