Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,909 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 228,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $123.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

