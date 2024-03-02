Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,565 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

