Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

