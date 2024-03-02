Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.85 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,502 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.