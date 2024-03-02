Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.38 Million in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

