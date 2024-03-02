Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,877 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

VRNS stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

