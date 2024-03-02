Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

