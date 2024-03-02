Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 25,044 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

