Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,540 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE IRM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.