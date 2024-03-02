Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,700 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Motco boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

