Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $223.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

