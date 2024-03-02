Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $318.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

