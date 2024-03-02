Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

