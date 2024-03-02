Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 165 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

