Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 560 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

