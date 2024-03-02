Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,553,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,205,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,800. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

