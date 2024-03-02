TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of TransAlta worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in TransAlta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.82 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

