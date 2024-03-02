Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee Sells 8,675 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average is $214.99. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

