TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
