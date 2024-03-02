Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.72 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

