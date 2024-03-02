Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $700.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $613.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $702.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

