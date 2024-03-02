Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 43,326 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 309,471.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KBWB stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.