Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 15,904 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,154.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

