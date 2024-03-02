Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $209.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,723,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,723,251.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,114. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

