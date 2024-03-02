Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,171 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 527,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 120,357 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 631,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

