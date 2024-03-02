Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.