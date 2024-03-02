Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 49,418.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $116.25.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

