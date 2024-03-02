Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ opened at $71.45 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

