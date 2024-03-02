Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,950.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.