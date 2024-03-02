Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,647 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 401.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.