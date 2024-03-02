Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 63,988 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYZ opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.